Hurricane Ian impacts health care access across Florida

William Brangham:

Hurricane Ian has also impacted health care facilities across the state, making it very difficult for medically vulnerable people to get the care they need.

For more on that, I'm joined by Tom Cotter. He's the president and executive director of Healthcare Ready, which is a nonprofit that coordinates public, private and government responses to disasters.

He joins me from just outside a shelter in Fort Myers.

Tom Cotter, thank you so much for being here.

I know that there is a lot of need amongst a lot of different people in Florida right now. But on the health care side that you particularly focus on, can you give us a sense of what you're hearing from people? What are the most acute needs right now?

Tom Cotter, President and Executive Director, Healthcare Ready: Well, right now, people are either in shelters or trying to rebuild their homes.

And, as in all disasters, the people with hypertension still have hypertension. The people who go to dialysis still need to go to dialysis. And making sure that that supply chain and that access to health care is available to the people who need it most is our number one objective right now. And that's all complicated by the impact of Hurricane Ian and on the regular infrastructure around here, power and water.