Illinois clinics ramp up aid for women seeking abortions across state lines

Sarah Varney:

To do that, they sometimes need to leave home to have privacy from their children or an abusive partner.

We heard the story of one woman who wasn't able to have her medication abortion safely in her own home, so she relied on an abortion fund for financial support to finish the process at a hotel here in Decatur.

Over the last few years, as restrictions grew in surrounding states, Illinois has become a safe haven. In 2018, about 5,600 women came here from out of state for abortion care. In 2020, that number increased 70 percent to nearly 9,700.

We're driving to Chicago. That's where many women from the Midwest and the South have to travel in order to access abortion care. There are just far more clinics in the Chicago area than anywhere else in the state. And they're driving long distances. From Lexington, Kentucky, it's 400 miles. From Memphis, Tennessee, it's 530 miles. And from Houston, Texas, it's more than 1,000 miles. And that's just one way.

It's a busy morning at Megan Jeyifo's house in Chicago. Her husband is getting their kids ready for camp, and she and her colleague, Qudsiyyah Shariyf, have a long list of women who need their help. Together, they run the Chicago Abortion Fund, which helps women access care who can't afford it or live in states where its illegal.

We heard in Hope Clinic yesterday a lot of people coming from Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, Oklahoma. What are some of the things people need in order to make that journey?