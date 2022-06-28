Top White House aide testifies Trump knew some Jan. 6 protestors were armed

Andrea Bernstein, Investigative Journalist:

Well, I think what we began to see today was a connection between Trump and the violent activity that happened on January 6.

So, what we have known so far is that he pressured his Justice Department to try to overturn state electors, that he pressured Mike Pence, that he pressured state legislators and state local officials.

But what we heard today was a knowledge of President Trump that people in the crowd before him had weapons, flagpoles tipped with spear, body armor, pepper spray, bear spray, that they couldn't get in to see him because they didn't want to lay down their weapons, and that, even with that, he went up in front of them and said, fight like hell. We're going to go to the Capitol. I will be there with you.

Now, one of the things we learned today is, at that time, he really did believe he was going to the Capitol, until his Secret Service team didn't let him go.

But I think what's emerging is a sense that this violence was understood by the president. The White House had warnings of violence. Rudy Giuliani was saying as early as January 2 that something was going to happen on January 6.

So what this does is, it moves us closer to the question of, was President Trump — what did he know about the planned violence? We don't know all of it, but we know that he knew that there was a weaponized, riled-up crowd, and that he himself was extremely riled up when he made that speech on the Ellipse on January 6.