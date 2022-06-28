News Wrap: Primary elections are held in six states

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The death toll rose to 51 in a migrant smuggling horror story in Texas.

They were found Monday evening packed into a tractor trailer rig parked in San Antonio. Temperatures were near 100 degrees. President Biden called it horrifying and heartbreaking. We will get details after the news summary.

There is more fallout from the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade. A Texas judge today blocked a 1925 law that banned nearly all abortions. A federal appeals court allowed a Tennessee ban after six weeks of pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services said that he will consider all options for abortion access if they pass legal muster.

Xavier Becerra, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary: We're not interested in going rogue and doing things just because.

And so to every American who is impacted, my apologies that I, as I said, I — we can't tell you there's a silver bullet.