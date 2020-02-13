In China, political fallout from novel coronavirus outbreak continues

John Yang:

Judy, could this outbreak threaten the political stability of the ruling Chinese Communist Party and of President Xi Jinping?

Jude Blanchette is the Freeman Chair in China studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Thanks so much for being with us.

Two developments today. One, the provincial leaders of Hubei province and of Wuhan, where this outbreak began, were replaced. Two, the Chinese government changed the diagnostic definition of this virus, which has now given a big jump in the number of cases that they're reporting.

What are the political implications or reasoning behind each of these moves? Let's start with the provincial leaders being replaced.