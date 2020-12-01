In Germany, countering the growing influence of anti-immigrant policies

Judy Woodruff:

Scores of German cities are urging the Berlin government to take in more refugees and asylum seekers who are currently stranded in Italy and Greece.

The proposal has generated controversy in Germany, whose chancellor, Angela Merkel, threw open its borders in 2015, when Europe's so-called refugee crisis began.

Critics say that Merkel was responsible for encouraging millions more to head towards the European Union and provoking a right-wing backlash.

Five years ago, special correspondent Malcolm Brabant began reporting on this historic movement of people.

He reports now from the former East Germany to assess this latest initiative.