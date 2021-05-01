India struggles to cope with record-breaking COVID-19 wave

Pavni Mittal:

The numbers, as you can see, as you know, have been climbing, but there's enough evidence to show that these numbers, both in terms of the cases as well as the death toll, are underreported. These numbers do not take into account people who've died at home or worse, people who've died waiting outside hospitals, because that's also what's happening.

Pyres are burning through the night, they have run out of wood. They've actually asked the Forest Department to help out with wood supplies. People are waiting for hours. There's no time for people to say goodbye, to mourn the people they've lost. There's really no dignity for the dead, but also no dignity for the people who have gone through the trauma: the living.

Many of these people, sick themselves, have had to take care of multiple family members who are critical, you know, paid exorbitant amounts for ambulance, for medical supplies, for oxygen, for medicines only to be turned away, going from hospital to hospital and then seeing their loved one just die in front of them and then take them to a crematorium and waited for hours to cremate the body and then come back, and in many cases do the same thing for someone else they know.