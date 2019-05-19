Indian elections are a referendum on Modi’s politics

Hari Sreenivasan:

India completed a weeks-long national vote today, one that will determine which party controls its parliament and whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a second term. Exit polls show Modi's party leading but the final results will come Thursday when all of the ballots cast since April 11th are counted.

For more on India's election process and the issues facing the world's largest democracy, I spoke with Jeffrey Gettleman, The New York Times South Asia bureau chief who was in Chennai, India and joined us by Skype.

Just for just a bit of background for the American audience, you know, we're used to reporting results and exit polls in a matter of hours if not days. Explain how long the Indian election is and why it's that way.