Little support in US for college students raising children

Amber Angel:

The childcare was a huge piece. I would've never made it to school and started here had I not had it. But one of the things, I think, that's unique is that there's so much more than just that. Right? I didn't know that I was gonna have to do group work. I didn't know I was gonna have to come back to campus after I left. Going to study at a library is really hard with a two year old. And– that's one of the things the Family Resource Center kinda offered that I didn't have previously. But the biggest is that I met other parents. Like, when I'd come to study, and I'd sit in the computer lab, I met other moms.