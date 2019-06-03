Inside the Mueller report, a sophisticated Russian interference campaign

Amna Nawaz:

When special counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence last week, his main point was that his report speaks for itself.

But the report is 448 pages' long. It is dense, and many just don't have time to read it.

So we're going to spend some time every night this week digging into what the report does and doesn't say.

William Brangham and Lisa Desjardins will be our guides.