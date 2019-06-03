Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks to the media in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, May 29, 2019. Photo by Carlo Allegri/Reuters
Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Democrats launch series of hearings on the Mueller report

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are beginning the summer by trying to keep the public’s focus on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Monday that his panel will hold a series of hearings on “the alleged crimes and other misconduct” in Mueller’s report, starting with a hearing June 10 on whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.

The hearing comes as the White House has broadly rejected requests from House Democrats for documents and testimony from witnesses close to Trump and mentioned in Mueller’s report.

Mueller investigated whether Trump tried to obstruct his probe, but the report reached no conclusion on whether the president acted illegally. Nadler said in a statement that Mueller “has now left Congress to pick up where he left off.”

WATCH: Robert Mueller makes 1st public statement on Russia probe

