Investigation reveals culture of abuse inside New York state prisons

An investigation by the Marshall Project and the New York Times sheds light on an alarming culture of abuse inside New York state prisons. A review of officer disciplinary records found hundreds of incidents of abuse and mistreatment, and a widespread failure to hold guards accountable. Geoff Bennett discussed the report with Alysia Santo of the Marshall Project.

