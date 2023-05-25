Investigation reveals culture of abuse inside New York state prisons

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
An investigation by the Marshall Project and the New York Times sheds light on an alarming culture of abuse inside New York state prisons. A review of officer disciplinary records found hundreds of incidents of abuse and mistreatment, and a widespread failure to hold guards accountable. Geoff Bennett discussed the report with Alysia Santo of the Marshall Project.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
