Iraq’s younger generations feel shut out of the economy and political process

Simona Foltyn
Over half of Iraq's 42 million people are under the age of 25 and grew up in the wake of the U.S. invasion. But while this young population could be a driver for growth, many find themselves shut out of Iraq’s oil-rich economy and its political process. Simona Foltyn spoke with three young Iraqis disappointed by the promises of democratic rule.
