Reporters who covered U.S. invasion of Iraq reflect on impact of war

Nick Schifrin
Zeba Warsi
Twenty years ago, U.S. forces invaded Iraq. With them, and waiting for them in Baghdad, were hundreds of journalists who would go on to document a war that took a brutal toll on Iraq, on many soldiers and marines and sometimes, the journalists themselves. Nick Schifrin discussed the impact of the war with three reporters who covered the invasion.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
