Is COVID-19 delaying the fight for voting rights in Florida?

Hari Sreenivasan:

Tonight we continue our coverage of Amendment 4 in Florida, which in 2018 restored the right to vote to people with felony convictions, or "returning citizens" as they prefer to be called.

In 2019, Florida passed a new law saying that former felons cannot vote until they pay off all fines and fees related to their convictions. Voting rights advocates are suing over that law.

For now, those with felony records can still try to have their debts waived through the court system, but the coronavirus outbreak has complicated that process.

Desmond Meade is the head of the Florida rights restoration coalition and is, himself, a returning citizen. NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano recently spoke with him.

This segment is part of our ongoing series: Chasing The Dream.