New Jersey plans for cautious reopening of beaches

Hari Sreenivasan:

Tony Vaz is the mayor of Seaside Heights. After nearly two months of being closed because of covid-19, visitors can now walk and ride bikes on the boardwalk, provided they heed the rule of six feet between groups of people.

On the beach, there's no swimming or sunbathing, but the public can walk, fish, and even surf. Mayor Vaz says it's just the first phase of Seaside Heights's reopening.