Israel has vaccinated the most people per capita against COVID-19. Is it sustainable?

Ivette Feliciano:

This pace means more than 19 percent of the population has been vaccinated since mid-December… ten times more than in the U.S. and the most so far in the world.

Medical workers and the elderly come first but given the country's relatively liberal approach to giving vaccines, even younger Israelis are waiting in line.

The country of about nine million was also quick to sign deals with pharmaceutical companies, covering about 75 percent of its population.

And when it comes to delivery, Israel has taken advantage of its small size.

Uri Gat-Palash heads the distribution company, SLE.