Jail treats inmates with substance abuse issues to break the cycle of recidivism

Amna Nawaz:

The consequences of the nation's opioid crisis ripple through many aspects of society, including our criminal justice system.

It's estimated that up to 65 percent of the U.S. prison population has some sort of active substance use disorder. And when these inmates are released, studies have shown that many will return to using and be arrested again within a few years.

But Stephanie Sy recently visited a jail in Kentucky that's trying to not only break that cycle, but also to save lives.

It's part of our ongoing series Searching for Justice.

Bethany Ball, Associate Director of Addiction Services, Kenton County Detention Center: So, what does the group feel like his — another character defect that he's struggling with?