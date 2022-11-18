Parents with criminal histories struggle to regain custody of children

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Many formerly incarcerated people lose their rights as parents, and some argue that the situation was made worse by the Adoption and Safe Families Act, signed into law 25 years ago. Geoff Bennett reports on the challenges many face after incarceration in our ongoing series, Searching for Justice.
