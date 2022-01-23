On this edition for Saturday, January 23, two years from the first lockdown in China, COVID-19 cases continue to spike and ebb globally, and public health directives in the U.S. still confuse some as the CDC and FDA struggle to collaborate. Plus, hopes for democracy in Venezuela wane amid a growing humanitarian and refugee crisis, an update on a crucial Northeast infrastructure project, and in our signature segment, a children’s book by hip hop legend DMC. Hari Sreenivasan anchors.