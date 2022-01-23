In Venezuela, confidence in the democratic process wanes as Maduro maintains power

Cynthia Arnson:

The government pays government workers in local currency. And I think what has happened and what you see all over Latin America and the Caribbean now is the number of Venezuelans who just are leaving the country. About six million Venezuelans have fled in a very short period of time, really in less than seven or eight years. You know, Venezuelans in many ways continue to vote with their feet. And there's a huge difference between those, particularly in urban areas in the capital of Caracas who have access to dollars. And one of the things that Maduro has tried to do to stabilize the levels of inflation in the currency, you know, is to allow for trade internationally in dollars. But it helps people that have access to that kind of currency, and it doesn't help those who don't have access to things other than the local currency, the bolivar.