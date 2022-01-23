Urgent tri-state infrastructure project gets green light after long delay

Hari Sreenivasan:

On Thursday, the Federal Transportation Administration upgraded the tunnel project to, quote, 'medium-high,' meaning it would now be eligible to receive federal grants. Under the Trump Administration, the project had been deemed less of a priority, and federal officials had disagreed with how much New York State and New Jersey would contribute.

The nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, signed into law in November will also help foot the bill for the upgraded tunnel. The tunnel portion of the project will cost an estimated $10 billion and includes building a new tunnel next to the existing one, then a years-long shutdown to overhaul the crumbling original one.

In October, Amtrak chairman Anthony Coscia told us waiting for there to be an acute problem wasn't an option.

You know, infrastructure is inherently unsexy. People can't see the result right away. Right. And it's, how do you convince people to make a 10-year investment to prevent a problem that might come, right?