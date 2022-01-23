How the U.S. could address confusing, shifting COVID-19 health directives

Joshua Sharfstein:

Well, I think people know that there was a big challenge with testing at the beginning of the pandemic that we didn't have enough tests. But behind that is the intersection of, well, how big a problem is this going to be? What does the nation need and the actual technology of the tests? It was a big disconnect between the CDC and the FDA between the approach of what the country needed to fight the pandemic and the tools that we might have to use. So FDA was approaching testing in a certain way based on some historical precedents thinking about what might be needed for diagnosis with the state public health labs needed. And CDC was really thinking about the entire pandemic, but they never really came together. The idea that we needed many, many tests very quickly, that could have emerged if CDC and FDA had gotten together and said, Well, what does the country need to fight COVID? And I think that would have led to changes both at the CDC and FDA. Instead, they kind of went about it in their own way. And only later when it became clear this was such a crisis, both of them had to scramble.