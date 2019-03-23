Jazz festival highlights Haiti’s contributions to the arts

Cécile McLorin Salvant:

Haiti is a strange, strange land for me. It is extremely familiar on the one hand, probably because of my ancestry. And yet, I'm a total alien here. I'm a total tourist. Performing at PAPJAZZ gives Salvant the opportunity connect with her Haitian roots in different ways, like visiting with students in the Haitian Education and Leadership Program. They favor her with some of the music they've been working on… and Salvant returns the favor. I wanna get to know Haiti in a much deeper way. I wanna refamiliarize myself with this place that is somehow back there somewhere, you know?