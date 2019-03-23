Attorney general reviewing still-secret Mueller report

Hari Sreenivasan:

Good evening. Thanks for joining us.

The contents are still secret. The attorney general is still reviewing and the demands to see Special Counsel Robert Maulers report on the almost two- year-investigation into President Trump and Russian election interference are growing.

Photographers tracked the movements of Attorney General William Barr as he left home this morning. Yesterday, in a letter to congressional leaders Barr said he anticipated he might be "in a position to advise you of the special counsel's principle conclusions as soon as this weekend." President Trump remained at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida where he played golf.

Democrats and Republicans held conference calls to consider strategies. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement to her Democratic colleagues in advance of their call asking that any briefings about the Mueller report be "unclassified so that members can speak freely about every aspect of the report."

For analysis and a look at what may be coming next we turn to Ryan Goodman, a professor of law at New York University's School of Law and co -editor-in-chief of the online forum 'Just Security.'

We are kind of in this holding pattern right now but is there anything that prevents this report and the sort of digested version from being public documents?