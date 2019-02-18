Jazz musician Terence Blanchard on the hardest thing about composing for film

Terence Blanchard:

Well, the thing is, the first thing I have to do is let the film tell me what it needs, because, even though it's a great story, there's lighting, there's editing, there's acting.

And when I get a cut, with Spike, you never know, because you can read a scene one way, and then he will shoot it another way, with emphasis on other things in the scene. So, when I watch it, the pace of it, the look of it, it will all speak to me. It will say, oh, OK, well, it slows down a little bit here, maybe we need to pick up the pace here.

Oh, you know what? Maybe that's a very powerful moment, and maybe we need to back away from that and let the actor have that moment. There are a lot of little things like that, that start to play a role in how the overall thing takes shape.

The other part of it, too, because of Spike's unique love for melody, I had to learn how to structure those melodies and orchestrate them onto dialogue in a way that still could be heard, but not get in the way of the dialogue.