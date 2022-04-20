John Kerry on the costs of climate change

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
Leave your feedback
We can still fight the worst of climate change, former Secretary of State John Kerry says. At an event sponsored by the Center for Global Development, anchor Judy Woodruff spoke with Kerry, the first presidential envoy on climate, about the cost of climate change, U.S. progress on climate goals and whether Congress will give money to help poorer countries adapt to the changing planet.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: