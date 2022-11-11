News Wrap: Ukrainian forces take back city of Kherson

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the southern city of Kherson dealing a major blow to Russia's war effort, the Biden administration has stopped taking applications for student loan forgiveness a day after a federal judge in Texas blocked the debt relief program and the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy.
