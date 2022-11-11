Vote counting continues in critical races to decide control of Congress

Lisa Desjardins:

This is sort of one of our weather checks here in Nevada.

Susie Lee is gaining more points. This is a Democrat here. And it looks like she's doing better there in Las Vegas, but Clark County still has some ballots remaining.

Let's move on to the next race, some races we haven't talked about as much. Here we go in California, House District 13. This is a seat Republican John Duarte is up ahead. He is a pistachio and almond farmer up against Democrat Adam Gray, whose family runs a dairy farm supply business. This is a battle of farmers right now, the Republican just a little bit ahead.

Another race I want to look at here in California, this is a Republican incumbent, Ken Calvert. Right now, it looks like he is just ahead by 1,100 points. This is Laura Barron-Lopez territory. This is where she is from.

But, look, it's only 53 percent of the vote. If the Democrat, Will Rollins, former prosecutor who said he's running because of January 6, by the way, if he's able to make up this distance, this is one of those races that allows the Democrats still the remote possibility of taking — keeping control of the House.

It's a long shot. This race would have to flip, right now, the Republican winning.

One more race to look at where Democrats are doing well, this is Washington state. This is Jaime Herrera Beutler, the Republican's former seat. She was beat out in the primary by Joe Kent. He is someone who is an election generic. He's a former Army Ranger. His wife was killed by an ISIS terrorism bomb. He has blamed the establishment for that.

But he has run on a platform of denying the election and January 6 itself. This is Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. She's an auto body shop mechanic and owner. She's winning. This is a surprise for a lot of Democrats, but we still have 30 percent of the vote left in that race to go there.