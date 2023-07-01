Lisa Cortés on her film exploring Little Richard’s legendary rock’n’roll legacy

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Amna Nawaz
Maea Lenei Buhre
A new documentary, “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” tells the story of one of rock and roll’s founding stars. It premiered earlier in 2023 at the Sundance Film Festival. That’s where PBS NewsHour co-anchor Amna Nawaz sat down with director Lisa Cortés to discuss the film for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
