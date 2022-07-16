Top Saudi diplomat discusses U.S. relations, human rights, oil production, Iran and Israel

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Nick Schifrin
Kaisha Young
President Biden finished his visit to the Middle East Saturday at a meeting of 10 regional leaders led by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. The trip largely focused on Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, but there was also talk of whether the kingdom would make enough oil to ease gas prices. Nick Schifrin spoke with Adel al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, to discuss.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
