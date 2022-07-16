Top Saudi diplomat discusses U.S. relations, human rights, oil production, Iran and Israel

Nick Schifrin
By —

Nick Schifrin

By —

Kaisha Young

Audio

President Biden finished his visit to the Middle East Saturday at a meeting of 10 regional leaders led by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. The trip largely focused on Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, but there was also talk of whether the kingdom would make enough oil to ease gas prices. Nick Schifrin spoke with Adel al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Nick Schifrin
By —

Nick Schifrin

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

@nickschifrin
By —

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: