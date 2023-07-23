What Spain’s election means for the far-right’s foothold in Europe

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Harry Zahn
Polls in Spain are closed and votes are being counted in a general snap election that could see the far-right return to power for the first time in nearly 50 years. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after suffering big losses in local and regional elections in May. Bonnie Field, a political science professor at Bentley University, joins John Yang to discuss.
