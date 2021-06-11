Street art, politics and violence intersect in Northern Ireland

Micky Doherty:

There's no sort of political alignment. It's just a group of friends, family and friends, who were with Danny on the day.

They just wanted something to remind them, because they feel that nothing's ever been done for him. And when people come into this area, and they come round and see this, they are going to ask questions: Well, what's this about, you know? And then they're going to be told.

This was about a young lad who was sitting on his garden wall, doing absolutely nothing, and a British soldier decided to shoot him dead.