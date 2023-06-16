News Wrap: Pittsburgh synagogue shooter convicted of killing 11

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Friday, the man who opened fire and killed 11 Jewish worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018 was found guilty of all federal charges he faced, cleanup efforts are underway across several southern states after powerful storms bore down on the region and Pope Francis was discharged from the Rome hospital where he underwent hernia surgery nine days ago.
