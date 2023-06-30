News Wrap: Wildfire smoke brings more air quality alerts to U.S.

Geoff Bennett:

In the day's other headlines: The Supreme Court also agreed to hear a major Second Amendment case in its next term on whether domestic abusers can own firearms.

Judges will consider the constitutionality of a 30-year-old law restricting gun ownership for people with domestic violence restraining orders. It comes after a ruling last year vastly expanded people's rights to arm themselves in public.

An unrelenting wave of haze and heat put more than half the country under outdoor advisories today. Poor air quality from hundreds of wildfires in Canada continue to disperse, shrouding major U.S. cities like New York in a yellowish tint.

Meantime, indexes remained dangerously high in parts of California and the Deep South. As July 4 nears, Houston's mayor urged Texans to take heat.

Sylvester Turner (D), Mayor of Houston, Texas: It's important that we all take the necessary precautions. Be mindful of not leaving anybody in your car, including pets. And then be mindful, when we come out to celebrate the Fourth of July celebrations, that we have come — that we come prepared.