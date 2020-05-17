Keystone pipeline project proceeds amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Hari Sreenivasan:

When the Trump administration outlined federal guidelines back in march for work considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, it included specific language for new and existing oil pipeline construction projects.

Within days Canadian-owned TC Energy Corporation announced it had secured more than a billion dollars to continue with construction of the 1,200 mile Keystone ML Pipeline.

The project, which was halted in 2015 by the Obama administration amid growing public outcry, was reissued permits in the early days of the Trump administration, with the stipulation that American steel be used in the work.

Now, as thousands of oil workers enter states along the construction route in the midst of the pandemic, legal challenges are mounting amid health concerns NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano has more.