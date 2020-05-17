Putting a face in front of Chicago’s shuttered businesses

Christopher Booker:

For Chicago photographer Candice Cusic, spring time is wedding time.

For the more than 10 years, the former Chicago Tribune photojournalist has been in high demand capturing wedding nuptials around the city.

Practicing what she calls moment driven photography — whether during preparations, the ceremony or the after-party – her images are less portrait, and more back stage pass.

When she is not chasing brides and grooms, she is in her studio, with people, families and pets.

Her studio is in the Chicago neighborhood known as West Town, a neighborhood like so many in America that's now closed.