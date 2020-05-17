Voter suppression and the impact of COVID-19 on people of color

Rev. William Barber:

Well, first of all, we're not getting all the statistics. I mean, we get like in Mississippi, 80 percent of the people in one area that died from COVID-19. It might be we're not as shocked because we weren't dealing with it before. And we weren't shocked when a quarter million people were dying from poverty and no income.

You know, we weren't shocked enough when the Supreme Court rolled back the Voting Rights Act and it's 2013. We've had less voting rights than we've had since 1965. And McConnell, for instance, has blocked fixing the Voting Rights Act for over two thousand days.

We weren't really shocked as a nation when we knew before COVID, sixty two million people got up and will work every day without a living wage. Four million people could get up every morning and buy unleaded gas and not buy unleaded water. We were spending 53 cents of every discretionary dollar on the military and less than fifteen cents of every discretion dollar on education, infrastructure and health care.

Our consciousness has and moral consciousness has been so dulled right and we've been locked in this Reaganism, locked in this trickle down, locked in this neo-liberalism. And this and we've been locked in this left right debate. This what the reality of poverty and low income is not about left and right. It's about the very soul at the heart of this of this nation and that we are not upholding even our constitutional morality.

I'm a preacher. But beyond the preaching part, establishment of justice provided for the common defense, promoting the general welfare issue and domestic tranquility, equal protection under the law. When you look at these glaring statistics, even before COVID, we weren't shocked.

So after COVID, some people still think it's other, it's over there. I'm concerned even and I say this as an African-American that we are not getting the data on poverty. We're not getting the data on zip code. I believe when we get the full data we're going to see yes it is killing African-Americans at enormous levels, but it's also killing poor white folk in Appalachia at enormous levels and they don't have what they need.

That's why we have been pulling together this poor people's campaign, a national call for a moral revival over the last three years, because we recognized years ago America needed a moral revival, a moral revolution of values. If we have a conscious awakening, a shaking, a restarting of the very heart of our nation because we are in trouble when it comes to our consciousness. It Is far too dull and we accept it far too much.