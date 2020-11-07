Lack of evidence make Trump’s legal challenge an uphill battle

Guy Charles:

That's right.

So the this case is not comparable to Bush v. Gore. So in 2000, you basically, the election came down to one state and we're talking about a very small margin. And really there's a significant question as to how the ballots were being counted and were they being counted in a way that was uniform. Moreover, as the process went along and the secretary of state certified a winner, then the question was, can you, what is that you're going to do to overcome that presumption? And will continuing the process undermine the legitimacy of the election, especially in light of the fact that there didn't seem to be significant evidence or any evidence of wrongdoing?

And so, you had a winner who was trying to preserve, this was Bush, trying to preserve his margins. And this case, you have the president who is behind, significantly behind and in a number of different states. And we don't have the same, anywhere near the same, set of questions with respect to the counting of the ballots.

As far as we know, all of the evidence that we have and all of these various states is that the ballots were accurately counted. And so there's really nothing for him to point to.

So it doesn't come down to one state is behind, it doesn't have the evidence and it just is not a comparable situation, as much as one would like for it to be. The facts just are not there.