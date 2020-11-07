The Biden administration’s transition plan, priorities

John Yang:

Bob Bauer, who's the head of the legal team for the Biden campaign, says that he does not expect any of these legal challenges to make any difference. And as you've seen, a lot of them have been thrown out at the state level.

He says that it's political theater. He says it's a strategy destined to failure. And they also say about these narrow margins, number one, they say a win is a win no matter how small. And on the recounts, they don't see anything in these recounts that can overturn the results that they expect to have enough electoral votes that they can afford number one, they can afford to have some states go the other way, but they don't think that's going to happen.

You know, the Associated Press says that since 2000, there have been 31 statewide recounts. In only three of those races has the outcome been reversed. And in each of those three, the margin was less than 300 votes. And I think you're not going to see that that close of a margin in any of these states.