Biden will take over a deeply divided nation in crisis

Yamiche Alcindor:
This is a little bit of political poetry here.
President Trump began his political career questioning the birthplace of the first African-American president in that racist theory of birtherism and he's now going to be leaving office and with a Black woman coming into office as vice president, someone that he's mocked for saying her name wrong over and over again.
This is, of course, also a historic first.
Senator Harris, now Vice President-Elect Harris, has had so many different firsts in her lifetime, but now she is the first woman to be elected vice president-elect. She's the first Black woman, the first Asian woman, the first graduate of a historically Black college and university, the first member of the Divine Nine. Those are the African-American sororities. She's a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. There are so many different firsts here, and it's history-making for her to walk into office just a heartbeat away from the presidency.
I've just been talking to Black Lives Matter activists, as well as Ben Crump, an icon in some ways, the civil rights attorney who has done so many different cases from Trayvon Martin to Ahmaud Arbery to George Floyd and he told me that he felt hope today. He feels as though this election of Kamala Harris puts African-American women who have been the backbone of the Democratic Party into an executive office for the first time in history.
And there's really been this feeling of excitement, this feeling that things might be different this time around as we look at all of the different ways that African-Americans face injustices and inequalities in this country.
