Biden will take over a deeply divided nation in crisis

Yamiche Alcindor:

That's right, the president put out a statement just moments after Joe Biden was declared the president-elect by a number of news agencies, as well as the AP saying that this election is not over and that he plans to prosecute this case.

Now, I've been talking to people who are close to President Trump and they say this, the President will at some point have to acknowledge that he may have lost this election. It seems like he will lose this election, but he's really set up two camps of people there. The people like Rudy Giuliani, like Corey Lewandowski, his personal attorney and his former campaign manager in 2016, who will continue to really want to fight, continue to try to edge him on. But then there are the people like Jared Kushner, his son in law, who are going to have to reel him back when it's time to reel back to say, look, you've lost this thing.

Let's also just step back even further and say that this was a president who ran as a political outsider who has now been ousted by a record number of voters. Yes, the election was tight, but Joe Biden has more votes than any other person who has run for president. And this really is a repudiation of President Trump and all of the things that he's been doing, the racist language, the downplaying of the coronavirus, the scandals. He will leave office, if this all goes through, he will leave office as an impeached president and he will join only nine other presidents in history to not win a second term.