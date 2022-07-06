Legal battles over past and future elections heat up in Georgia and Arizona

Lisa Desjardins:

This election year, just like in 2020, all eyes are on a handful of key battleground states. That's where we turn our focus with two reporters covering the story.

Stephen Fowler is a political reporter for Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Andrew Oxford is a reporter at Arizona Public Media.

Let's start in Georgia with you, Stephen Fowler.

And let's look at the list of people subpoenaed just yesterday in the Fulton County grand jury investigation of the 2020 election. You see there top Trump officials, like attorney Rudy Giuliani, some allies like then-Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, others involved in a phone call to state officials from President Trump and others.

Stephen Fowler, what do you think these subpoenas mean and what do they tell us about this case?