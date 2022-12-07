Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Lithuania’s prime minister discusses the war in Ukraine and the West’s response

Audio

Lithuania is on the front line against two autocracies. It is nestled between the Russian enclave Kaliningrad and Russian ally Belarus, and has long warned the world of the Russian threat. And now it has taken on China by opening a representative office in Taiwan, also allowing Taiwan to do the same in Lithuania. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte joins Nick Schifrin to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch