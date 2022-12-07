Lithuania’s prime minister discusses the war in Ukraine and the West’s response

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Lithuania is on the front line against two autocracies. It is nestled between the Russian enclave Kaliningrad and Russian ally Belarus, and has long warned the world of the Russian threat. And now it has taken on China by opening a representative office in Taiwan, also allowing Taiwan to do the same in Lithuania. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte joins Nick Schifrin to discuss.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.