Loretta Lynn, boundary-breaking country music icon, dies at 90

Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at age 90, leaving a legacy of more than six decades of boundary-breaking music. In 2019, several generations of Nashville stars came out for a concert celebrating Lynn on her birthday. Jeffrey Brown was there and talked to Lynn about her life and career, beginning with her roots in the tiny coal-mining community of Butcher Holler, Kentucky.
In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
