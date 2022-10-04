Loretta Lynn, boundary-breaking country music icon, dies at 90

Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at age 90, leaving a legacy of more than six decades of boundary-breaking music. In 2019, several generations of Nashville stars came out for a concert celebrating Lynn on her birthday. Jeffrey Brown was there and talked to Lynn about her life and career, beginning with her roots in the tiny coal-mining community of Butcher Holler, Kentucky.

