Louisiana judge blocks state’s trigger law banning abortions

John Yang:

Nick, Louisiana is one of the states with a trigger law, where the ban on performing abortions took effect immediately.

But, earlier today, a state judge granted a request from the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, one of only three abortion providers in the entire state, to block the trigger law for now.

Kathaleen Pittman is administrator for the medical group.

Thanks for joining us.

Now that the judge has acted, given — issued a temporary restraining order, what's called a TRO, what does this allow the clinic to do now?

Kathaleen Pittman, Clinic Administrator, Hope Medical Group for Women: For now, that does allow us to resume providing abortion care.

We are busy calling patients and bringing them in starting effective tomorrow.