WATCH LIVE: The End of Roe: A PBS NewsHour Special Report

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, eliminating constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for 50 years.

PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff will anchor a special report on the impact of this legal and cultural change. The End of Roe: A PBS NewsHour Special Report will look at the division on the court, the anti-abortion activism that led to today’s decision, the next steps as the battle over abortion access shifts to the states, and looks back at the history of pre-Roe America and what will come next.

Watch the special report June 24 at 8 p.m. ET in the live player above.

Following the special report, Washington Week moderator Yamiche Alcindor will host a special edition of Washington Week at 8:30 p.m. focused entirely on the Roe decision and its political fallout.

