Low literacy voters struggle to cast ballots in the face of restrictive voting laws

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López
Leave your feedback
As Americans begin to cast ballots in the midterms, voters who struggle to read will confront an election system that relies on literacy. Experts estimate that roughly one in five Americans, including those with disabilities and those who have not learned English, struggle to read. Laura Barrón-López reports.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: