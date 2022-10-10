Low literacy voters struggle to cast ballots in the face of restrictive voting laws

As Americans begin to cast ballots in the midterms, voters who struggle to read will confront an election system that relies on literacy. Experts estimate that roughly one in five Americans, including those with disabilities and those who have not learned English, struggle to read. Laura Barrón-López reports.

