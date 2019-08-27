Managing school stress by bringing yoga into the classroom

Judy Woodruff:

It's that time of year. School is starting across the country. It can be a stressful time for kids and parents.

One nonprofit program, Y.O.G.A. for Youth, is trying to help students combat anxiety and practice relaxation in schools and in community centers.

This story was produced by teachers and students who participated in "PBS NewsHour" Student Reporting Labs' annual summer academy, and it's part of our regular series on education, Making the Grade.