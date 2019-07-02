Would eliminating this standardized test increase racial equity in elite NYC schools?

Judy Woodruff:

There has been much attention about college admissions in the U.S., in light of the recent scandal involving parents.

But there are real questions as well about equity and diversity in public high schools. That looms especially large in New York City, the largest school district in the country.

In the second of a two-part report, Hari Sreenivasan delves into the controversy around the city's efforts to eliminate a decades-old test required to get into one of the elite public high schools.

It's part of our education series, Making the Grade.