Many will be forced into pregnancy after Roe decision, pro-choice advocate says

Alexis McGill Johnson:

Oh, look, I have lost hope in the court, but I have a lot of hope in the people.

Now is the time for us to fight back. And that is exactly what we are planning to do. We are mobilizing people across the country to ensure that they know what is at stake, to ensure that every lawmaker, every corporation, every university understands the impact that this will have on their constituents, on their work force, on their communities, on their students, and to ensure that no one gets to stay neutral in this moment.

No one gets to say, well, that's a complicated, controversial issue I don't want to touch.

When it starts to impact your community, you will have to take a stand. And we're going to force everyone who is in every community to have that conversation around what's at play right now.